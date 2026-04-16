Teen shot near middle school in North Hills

The Brief A teenager was shot near a middle school in North Hills. No arrests have been announced as of Wednesday, April 15.



One person was injured in a shooting near a North Hills middle school Wednesday that prompted a brief lockdown.

The injured person was not a student at Sepulveda Middle School, according to a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson.

A juvenile victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to media reports from the scene.

The shooting "occurred off campus adjacent to Sepulveda Middle School," Officer Jorge Herrera of the Los Angeles School Police Department said.

There was no description of a suspect.

Officers responded at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday to the 15300 block of Plummer Street, two blocks east of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Due to the proximity to our campus, we placed the school on lockdown and requested assistance from the Los Angeles School Police Department, the district spokesperson said. "After consultation with school police, the lockdown has since been lifted."

The Los Angeles School Police Department will have extra officer patrols on the campus Thursday and "Region North will be providing extra staff to support the safety and wellbeing of our school community," the spokesperson said.

"Our school will also provide resources for students who may request additional mental health support," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Los Angeles School Police Department's communication center at 213-625-6631. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can submit information through the Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting mobile app.