Teen killed fleeing deputies in stolen car in Adelanto

A 13-year-old was killed, and two others were injured after they allegedly tried to flee deputies in a stolen car in Adelanto.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Deputies said they tried to pull over a car near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road, which didn't have its lights on. When deputies tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away.

Minutes later, the car lost control and crashed. A 13-year-old, identified as Ronell Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teens, both 15, were brought to the hospital. Two other people ran from the car. One of them, a 14-year-old, was found, but the fifth wasn't.

Deputies determined that the car the teens were in had been reported stolen the night before.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Regional Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash and the stolen car.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800 or dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-782-7463 or by submitting them at www.wetip.com.