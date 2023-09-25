12-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Adelanto

An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Adelanto Monday morning.

According to officials, the boy was hit when he stepped into the path of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Authorities have not indicated whether alcohol and/or drugs were considered factors in this crash.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available.



