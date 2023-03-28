Teen killed, 2 others injured in Corona crash

A teenager was killed, and two other teens were injured after a crash in Corona Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., at the intersection of El Sobrante Road and Circle City Drive. When Corona police got to the scene, they found the car that had flipped over, with the three teens inside.

The driver and one of their passengers were taken to the hospital. They were both treated for what officials called "moderate injuries," and are now in stable condition. The other passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the crash and are investigating.

No information on the victims was released, only that all three were either 16 or 17 years old.

Police asked anyone with information about this crash to contact traffic officers at 951-817-5784.