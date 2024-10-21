Teen girl found dead at Port Hueneme Beach Park

The Brief The body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered at Hueneme Beach on Sunday. There were no visible signs of trauma, according to police. Her identity has not been released.



An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was found dead at Port Hueneme Beach Park over the weekend.

The teen's body was discovered Oct. 20 around 10 a.m. in the area of 100 West Port Hueneme Beach Promenade, about 60 yards west of Surfside Drive at Market Street, according to authorities.

The girl did not have any visible signs of trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The manner and cause of her death remain under investigation.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615.