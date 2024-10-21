Hollywood Hills home burglarized
LOS ANGELES - A burglary investigation is underway at a home in the Hollywood Hills, according to police.
The incident happened Sunday at a home in the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard and West Hollywood just before 9 p.m.
The homeowners told police they heard breaking glass and called 911.
Multiple officers searched the area and a burglary report was taken, but by the time police arrived, the suspects had taken off.
No injuries were reported.