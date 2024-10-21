Expand / Collapse search

Hollywood Hills home burglarized

Published  October 21, 2024 7:57am PDT
Residents said they heard breaking glass and called police. But by the time police arrived, the suspects were gone.

LOS ANGELES - A burglary investigation is underway at a home in the Hollywood Hills, according to police. 

The incident happened Sunday at a home in the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard and West Hollywood just before 9 p.m.

The homeowners told police they heard breaking glass and called 911. 

Multiple officers searched the area and a burglary report was taken, but by the time police arrived, the suspects had taken off. 

No injuries were reported.  