Hollywood Hills home burglarized

The Brief A luxury home in the Hollywood Hills was burglarized over the weekend. It happened Sunday night in the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue. The suspects had taken off by the time police arrived.



A burglary investigation is underway at a home in the Hollywood Hills, according to police.

The incident happened Sunday at a home in the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard and West Hollywood just before 9 p.m.

The homeowners told police they heard breaking glass and called 911.

Multiple officers searched the area and a burglary report was taken, but by the time police arrived, the suspects had taken off.

No injuries were reported.