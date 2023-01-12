Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy shot, stabbed in downtown LA

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Downtown LA
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a young boy was critically injured following a stabbing and shooting Wednesday night. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near Flower and 7th streets just after 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found the victim, a boy between 13 and 14-years-old, who was shot and stabbed. 

Police said the boy was involved in a fight and when the suspect stabbed him then pulled out a gun and shot him.

No information on the suspect or suspects involved was immediately available. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 