Teen boy shot, stabbed in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a young boy was critically injured following a stabbing and shooting Wednesday night.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near Flower and 7th streets just after 5:30 p.m.
At the scene, they found the victim, a boy between 13 and 14-years-old, who was shot and stabbed.
Police said the boy was involved in a fight and when the suspect stabbed him then pulled out a gun and shot him.
No information on the suspect or suspects involved was immediately available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.