Teen artist gets surprise call from VP-elect Kamala Harris

The California teen who made headlines for his Kamala Harris paintings got a call from the VP-elect herself.

He's a 14-year-old aspiring painter who has a knack for creating masterpieces.

Recently, the California teen artist, Tyler Gordon, got a huge surprise after his stunning painting of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made headlines across the country.

"I wanted to call to say thank you for that beautiful work you've done," VP-elect Harris told Tyler.

"When she called, I was in complete shock," Tyler said, looking back at the unexpected call from the VP-elect.

Tyler has been painting freestyle portraits for the last four years. His recent work includes portraits of the late civil rights icon John Lewis and those killed by police -- George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"I express my feelings and my emotions into my art," Tyler explained.

But it was the portrait of the Vice President-elect that garnered Tyler worldwide attention.

"I'm just overwhelmed with just the magnificence... of your artistry... you really have a gift," VP-elect Harris told Tyler.

Tyler said he has admired VP-elect Harris for breaking barriers. Tyler says he grew up with a stutter, was considered deaf until he was six years old and was in a wheelchair for two years.

On top of that, Tyler says he also grew up getting teased and pushed around for his stutter.

"I used to get bullied a lot from my stutter," he explained.

Tyler recognizes that President-elect Joe Biden also stuttered growing up.

"He's not afraid to show his stutter and express his true self," Tyler said of the President-elect.

The 14-year-old art prodigy hopes to one day open his own art gallery.

"Just have my art all over the world," he added.

