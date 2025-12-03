Hollywood's iconic Kermit the Frog statue makes historic move to Atlanta

The Brief The iconic, 12-foot-tall Kermit the Frog statue dressed as Charlie Chaplin's "The Little Tramp" is leaving its historic spot in Hollywood. The statue, which stood at Jim Henson Studios since 2000, was donated to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. The Center for Puppetry Arts is already home to the largest collection of Jim Henson artifacts in the world, ensuring the statue stays with Henson's legacy.



So long, Hollywood!

A beloved landmark, the 12-foot-tall statue of Kermit the Frog dressed as Charlie Chaplin's The Little Tramp, is leaving Los Angeles after more than two decades.

What we know:

The statue featuring the most iconic Muppet created by Jim Henson has been a fixture at the front gate of Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood since the year 2000.

The Jim Henson Company has donated the statue to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

The moves comes after the company sold the property last year ahead of its planned move to the Radford Studio Center in Studio City.

The Hollywood studio property on La Brea Avenue south of Sunset Boulevard was originally the former Charlie Chaplin Studio.

The Kermit-as-Chaplin statue was created and installed as a tribute to the Hollywood legend.

What they're saying:

Lisa Henson, CEO of the Jim Henson company and daughter of Jim Henson, emphasized the statue's place in the company's history and its new home.

"This Kermit-as-Chaplin statue represents a chapter in the Jim Henson Company's story," she said in a statement. "We know that our friends at the Center for Puppetry Arts — who are such important partners in celebrating our history — will provide the perfect home where this part of the Henson legacy can be shared."

Beth Schiavo, executive director of the Center for Puppetry Arts, expressed honor in receiving the donation.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Henson family, including our board member Cheryl Henson, an iconic piece of Hollywood history will continue to delight fans from around the world," Schiavo said. "We are deeply honored to be the new stewards of this joyful symbol of creativity, humor, and storytelling."

The backstory:

The Center for Puppetry Arts is an appropriate destination for the statue as it is already home to the largest collection of Henson artifacts in the world. This collection includes original Muppets, "Sesame Street" items, "Fraggle Rock" characters, and more.

What we don't know:

It's unknown when the statue will go on display in Atlanta.