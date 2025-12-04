3 hospitalized with significant burn injuries in Woodland Hills high-rise fire

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an alleged electrical fire at a high-rise building in Woodland Hills, officials said.

What we know:

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to a 17-story building in the 6300 block of N. Canoga Avenue, near W. Trillum Drive, just before 7:35 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were informed of a possible electrical fire on the 10th floor. Crews then climbed stairwells to assess the damage and confirm a knockdown of the flames.

While on the 10th floor, they found three people with burn injuries. All three patients were taken to an area hospital in at least serious condition.

The fire was declared a knockdown just after 8:05 a.m.

What we don't know:

The names, gender and ages of the patients have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.