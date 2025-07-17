Encino double murder: Suspect charged in killing of 'American Idol' supervisor, husband

The 22-year-old suspect accused in the murders of former "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, at their Los Angeles-area home was charged Thursday.

Criminal charges announced

What we know:

The suspect was identified by authorities as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. He is accused of murdering the two, both aged 70, during a home burglary in an upscale Encino neighborhood.

Boodarian was charged with two counts of murder, as well as one count of residential burglary with a person present.

The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as well as firearm allegations. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will decide later whether to seek the death penalty against Boodarian, who was set to appear Thursday afternoon in a Van Nuys courtroom.

The backstory:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers conducted a welfare check at a home located near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino around 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 14.

Responding officers forced entry inside by smashing a window after they noticed blood at the front door, TMZ reported. That's when they discovered a man and a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police department, it was discovered that a prior radio call had gone out for a possible burglary suspect at the home on July 10, around 4 p.m. Police said while there were no signs of forced entry, it's believed that the suspect gained entry into the home through an unlocked door.

Police said the couple came home and found the suspect inside. A confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect firing at them.

Kaye and Delcua died at the scene. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, fled from the scene on foot. Police announced his arrest late Tuesday evening.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether Boodarian has any connection to Deluca and Kaye, and if he was involved in any past calls for service at their home.

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. This story also used information from a previous FOX 11 report.



