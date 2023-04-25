Teachers at 2 LAUSD schools say 'co-location' policies are pushing students out of classrooms

Community members at two Los Angeles Unified School District schools gathered today to protest conditions they say are pushing students out of classrooms.

Students, parents and teachers at Trinity Elementary and West Vernon Elementary gathered Tuesday to speak out against co-location practices they said the district has implemented that are disproportionately affecting marginalized students.

They say the schools are being forced to share resources with the nearby Gabriella Charter School, forcing some students to learn in noisy auditoriums.

"We've had our students misplaced in second grade to a different school down the street," said Trinity teacher Ms. Polo. "We also have kicked out all our special education students. There is no place for them here." The protesters say they want the district to end co-location practices.

"Co-location undermines the success of schools by displacing students from their campuses and into inadequate learning conditions," the schools said in a press release.