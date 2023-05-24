Woman on evening run struck and killed in Tarzana

The search is on for the driver who struck and killed a woman who was on her daily run in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night, officials said.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was just blocks away from her home.

The hit-and-run happened around 10:30 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard in Tarzana, just south of the Braemar Country Club.

LAPD investigators collected evidence at the scene and believe the suspect was driving a black Land Rover based on the pieces of the car that were left behind.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Those with information about the deadly hit-and-run are asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8000.