Taco Bell introduces new menu item, special offers for April

Taco Bell has introduced its newest menu item - Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas - available for a limited time only.

What we know:

According to Taco Bell, the new chalupas merge two fan-favorite menu creations from the past – the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa from 2019 and last year’s Cheesy Street Chalupas – to deliver the ultimate mashup of crispy, cheesy goodness.

Taco Bell described the new item as a chalupa shell with a layer of mild cheddar baked directly onto the dough and toasted, filled with fresh onions and cilantro and a choice of slow-roasted Cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak. Taco Bell's new Chile Lime Crema Sauce adds a bold fusion of lime, chile peppers, garlic, parmesan, and Romano cheeses.

The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas were first tested in Houston in August 2024 and recently announced at Taco Bell’s Live Más LIVE event in New York.

The new menu item is now available nationwide for $5.49 a la carte starting March 27, for a limited time while supplies last.

"The street taco is a cultural staple built on bold flavor and quality ingredients, and the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas honors that tradition while bringing in a unique Taco Bell touch that packs even more flavor into every bite," said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell’s Vice President, Product Innovation. "Fans immediately fell in love with the crispy, cheesy bite of the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019, and now we’re elevating that street-inspired flavor experience and that’s exactly the kind of comeback our fans have been waiting for."

Special Deals:

Fans looking for the ultimate feast can grab the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas Discovery Luxe Box, which includes fan-favorite menu items and the opportunity to discover a limited-time new favorite (while supplies last) for $9.00*, featuring: Two Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas (choice of Cantina Chicken or Steak), One Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, One Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, and a Medium Fountain Drink.

April Offers:

Taco Bell Rewards Members have a chance to claim one Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas order for only $1 during the April 15 Tuesday Drop on the app.

From April 4-10, customers who buy Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas in the Taco Bell app will get 10% off a future app order (up to $5).

From April 11-13, customers will get 1 free order of Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas with $20+ orders from Uber Eats and Grubhub.

From April 11-13, customers who order in the Taco Bell app will get $0* delivery fee with $25+ order.

From April 17-19, customers will get 1 free Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas order with $20+ order from DoorDash

From April 18-19, customers who order in the Taco Bell app will get $0* delivery fee with $25+ order.