Taco Bell reveals new menu items for 2025

The Brief Taco Bell announced several new menu items at the Live Más LIVE event, including the return of crispy chicken nuggets. Cheese enthusiasts can look forward to the new Quesocrisp taco, featuring a shell made entirely of crispy cheese. During a company presentation on March 4, Taco Bell announced expected same-store sales growth of 8%.



Calling all Taco Bell lovers!

The fast-food chain has unveiled a fresh lineup of new menu items set to debut across the U.S. this year.

The biggest announcements include a new, exclusive Baja Blast flavor, Quesocrisp Taco, and the return of the fan-favorite Beefy Crunch Burrito in a reimagined version.

What we know:

The announcement was made during Taco Bell's annual "Live Más" event, held in New York City and hosted by singer and actress Ashley Park.

The immersive experience unveiled dozens of new menu items in development, limited-edition merch collaborations with Siegelman Stable and Bad Birdie, and celebrated the brand’s biggest fans during the "Bell Awards."

Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Dig deeper:

Here are some of the new items hitting menus nationwide this year:

Luxe Cravings Boxes: Stepping up its unmatched value offers, Taco bell introduced the $5, $7 and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes earlier this year aligning with Taco Bell’s mission to deliver more flavor, more choices and more value for every fan.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: Taco Bell is turning up the heat with the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, a bold new twist on its fan-favorite slow-roasted Cantina Chicken. Featuring the all-new Caliente Sauce, made with red jalapeños for the prefect balance of spice and flavor, this limited-time menu brings fiery excitement to fan favorite items.The Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu is also coming to menus in Canada locations.

Decades Menu: After bringing back nostalgic fan favorites last year, the brand is going to do it again with products that were on menus in the early 2000s and 2010s, including the Cool Ranch Doritos® Locos Tacos and Double Decker Taco

Fan Style: Whether it's adding guacamole and fiesta strips to a Cantina Chicken Burrito or swapping tomatoes for pico de gallo in a Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell fans will have the opportunity to influence Taco Bell's menu with "Fan Style," an in-app functionality that allows fans to customize, name and share their unique Taco Bell customization with friends, family and other fans. The brand is looking at ways to give fans rewards points when someone orders their customized order, more details to come later this year

Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef: Everything fans love about the Grilled Cheese Burrito now featuring shredded beef.

Short rib chile relleno burrito / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa: The Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa is a bold twist on the fan-favorite Cheesy Street Chalupa, continuing Taco Bell’s ode to the street with game-changing upgrades from the outside-in: cheddar baked into the shell, a layer of crispy cheese toasted on the outside for the perfect crunch, and a brand-new Chile Lime Crema Sauce that brings a punch of flavor. It’s packed with street-inspired flavors fans love, with their choice of slow-roasted chicken or marinated grilled steak, topped with diced onions and cilantro, and served in pairs of two.

Crispy Chicken: Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back after making a splash on menus in late 2024. In addition to a la carte options, there will also be Crispy Chicken Burritos and Tacos hitting menus in U.S. and Canada locations this year alongside Avocado Ranch and Spicy Ranchero Sauce.

Mike’s Hot Honey® Diablo Sauce: Taco Bell teams up with Mike’s Hot Honey ® to create the bold and spicy Mike’s Hot Honey ® Diablo sauce, heading to menus later this year with Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Flamin' Hot® Burrito: An all-new burrito featuringnacho cheese sauce, Flamin’ Hot® Fritos®, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef and NEW Flamin’ Hot® Rice wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Flamin' hot burrito / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Steak and Queso Cruchwrap Sliders: While the Crunchwrap Supreme has seen many innovations over the years, its signature balance of crunch, cheese, and flavor is fully realized in the newest Crunchwrap innovation. The perfectly portable sliders elevate the iconic menu item with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and a mini tostada wrapped up in a grilled flour tortillas and are served as a fun-sized pair of 2 alongside the perfect dipping component: Green Chile Queso. Steak and Queso Crunchwrap Sliders are also hitting menus in Canada locations.

Rolled Poblano Quesadilla: Marinated steak or slow-roasted chicken plus poblano peppers rolled into one amazing quesadilla.

MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT™: A sweet and refreshing blast of passionfruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast to perfectly complement any Taco Bell meal. This beverage is only available at Taco Bell restaurants.

Baja Blast Midnight / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Quesocrisp Taco: An all-new taco with a shell made out of crispy cheese.

Queso crisp taco / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

In addition, Taco Bell revealed 13 menu items currently in their test kitchen:

Weak Knees Fire: Taco Bell is working with Brooklyn-born condiment brand Bushwick Kitchen on a new sauce—Weak Knees Fire—that combines the iconic Fire sauce with Bushwick Kitchen's Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha. The sauce is smokey, spicy and has a pop of citrus.

Zab’s Hot Ranch: Zab’s Hot Sauce specializes in craft hot sauces using the Datil Pepper that is known for a lingering slow burn. Taco Bell is working with Zab’s to create a new sauce—Zab's Hot Ranch—that takes the flavors that Zab’s is known for and adding Taco Bell’s Spicy Ranch sauce.

Zab's hot ranch / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Purple Chile Sauce: A rich purple sauce featuring three unique chiles: Ají Panca, Habanero and Ghost Pepper. At the tasting experience, this sauce required

Crispy Fajitas: Tempura battered crispy bell pepper, onions and jalapeños paired with white habanero ranch for dipping.

Queso Fundido Rolled Chicken Taquitos: Crispy taquitos stuffed with chicken with a green chili queso fundido for dipping.

Short Rib Chile Relleno Burrito: Anaheim green chile stuffed with melted cheese and short rib beef.

Brisket Taco: A taco featuring slow-roasted brisket, shredded cheese and purple cabbage.

Brisket taco / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Poutine Fries: A bed of seasoned fries topped with slow-roasted pork, savory gravy and cheese curds.

Ube Strawberry Cookie: A crisp and chewy sugar cookie stuffed with rich vanilla ube cream featuring strawberry pieces in the cookie and filling plus a flurry of sprinkles.

Ube strawberry cookie / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Mexican Pizza Empanada: Everything fans love about the cult classic Mexican Pizza inside of a flakey crispy empanada.

Mini Taco Salad: A bite-sized version of the taco salad that was on Taco Bell menus from1984 to 2017 with added salsa verde and lime.

Mini taco salad / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

Tacodilla: An oversized taco shell made with a corn flour tortilla filled with carne asada, melted cheese, guajillo pepper sauce and grilled to perfection, inspired by traditional Mexican street food.

Salted Caramel & Toffee Cream Empanada Bite: A twist on the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada featuring salted caramel and toffee cream.

Tacodilla / Photo courtesy Taco Bell

What they're saying:

"For more than 60 years, Taco Bell has been crafting bold, beautiful flavors that ignite cravings and redefine what’s possible. Our fans inspire us to push boundaries, break the rules, and explore the limitless potential of flavor. We’re not just making food—we’re creating experiences that surprise, delight, and keep people coming back for more," said Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews.

What we don't know:

Specific release dates for all of these new menu items were not provided.

What's next:

Taco Bell confirmed that it has plans to open more Live Más Café locations, the brand's first-ever beverage-focused restaurant, soon. The first location opened in San Diego, California, complete with 30 unique beverages, like the Dirty Mountain Dew Baja Blast Dream Soda, Churro Chillers, and Agua Refrescas.

Live Más Cafe / Photo courtesy Taco Bell