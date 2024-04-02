Beyoncé honored, SZA wins big at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift can add another music award to her collection and SZA is being celebrated Tuesday after the 12th annual iHeart Music Award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Swift won Artist of the Year and SZA won Song of the Year for "Kill Bill."
The iHeart Radio Music Awards presented Monday in Hollywood included Grammy winners Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Swift among others hoping to collect more award-season hardware.
SZA left the iHeartRadio Music ceremony with numerous awards including Song of the Year and R&B Artist of the Year. Other big winners include Peso Pluma, Swift and Cyrus.
The awards show recognized Beyoncé as the recipient of the Innovator Award. The award is presented to seasoned artists in honor of their impactful contributions to pop culture. Taylor Swift received the award last year, and Alicia Keys was honored in 2022. Cher was honored with the Icon Award and followed with a musical tribute with Jennifer Hudson.
SZA, winner of the R&B Song of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and R&B Artist of the Year awards, poses in the press room during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jef (Getty Images)
The awards show celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024, organizers said.
The ceremony, hosted by Ludacris and broadcast on Fox, featured performances by Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners
Innovator Award: Beyoncé
Icon Award: Cher
Landmark Award: Green Day
Song of the Year: Kill Bill - SZA
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic
Best Collaboration: Calm Down- Rema & Selena Gomez
Best New Artist (Pop): Jelly Roll
Pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year: GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
Country Song of the Year: Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year: One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country): Jelly Roll
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: All My Life- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year: Snooze- SZA
R&B Album of the Year: SOS - SZA
R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
Best New Artist (R&B): Victoria Monét
Best African Music Artist: Burna Boy
Alternative Song of the Year: One More Time- Blink-182
Alternative Album of the Year: The Record - boygenius
Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year: Lost - Linkin Park
Rock Album of the Year: 72 Seasons - Metallica
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Dance Song of the Year: Strangers - Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year: Ti'sto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Genesis - Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024): Jung Kook
K-pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY
K-pop Album of the Year: 5 Star - Stray Kids
Best New Artist (K-pop) (New for 2024): NewJeans
Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley
Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category: Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): Seven - Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category): BTS Army
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially Voted Category) : Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson
Favorite On-Screen (Socially Voted Category): j-hope IN THE BOX
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category): Cruel Summer- Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Style (Socially Voted Category): Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album (Socially Voted Category: Layover - V