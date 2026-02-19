2 arrested in shooting death of robbery suspect outside Westfield Culver City mall

The Brief Two suspects are in custody following a robbery and shooting at the Westfield Culver City mall that left one man dead and another injured. Kejaun Griggs faces murder and robbery charges, while Kelsi Ann Taplette was arrested for conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact. Police believe there may be more victims related to the initial robbery who have not yet come forward.



Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly robbery-related shooting at the Westfield Culver City mall last week.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the mall’s north parking lot at around 7:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

At the scene, officers discovered 25-year-old Angel Torres suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to police, the incident was a robbery that escalated into a shooting. An investigation revealed Torres was one of four people involved in a confrontation in the parking lot before shots were fired.

Two guns were recovered by police at the scene.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Kejaun Griggs on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Kelsi Ann Taplette, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.

What we don't know:

The identity of the fourth person allegedly involved in the shooting has not been released; it is unclear if that person is facing charges.

Police believe there may be additional victims connected to the robbery that have not yet come forward.

What you can do:

Any additional victims or witnesses are urged to contact investigators at 310-253-6302 or submit anonymous tips via email to tips@culvercity.org.