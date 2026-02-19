Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested in shooting death of robbery suspect outside Westfield Culver City mall

By
Published  February 19, 2026 7:16am PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
2 arrested in fatal Culver City mall shooting

2 arrested in fatal Culver City mall shooting

The homicide was the first in Culver City since 2023.

The Brief

    • Two suspects are in custody following a robbery and shooting at the Westfield Culver City mall that left one man dead and another injured.
    • Kejaun Griggs faces murder and robbery charges, while Kelsi Ann Taplette was arrested for conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.
    • Police believe there may be more victims related to the initial robbery who have not yet come forward.

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly robbery-related shooting at the Westfield Culver City mall last week.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the mall’s north parking lot at around 7:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13. 

At the scene, officers discovered 25-year-old Angel Torres suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

According to police, the incident was a robbery that escalated into a shooting. An investigation revealed Torres was one of four people involved in a confrontation in the parking lot before shots were fired. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Two guns were recovered by police at the scene.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Kejaun Griggs on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery. 

A second suspect, 28-year-old Kelsi Ann Taplette, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the fourth person allegedly involved in the shooting has not been released; it is unclear if that person is facing charges.

Police believe there may be additional victims connected to the robbery that have not yet come forward.

SUGGESTED: Pam Bondi makes 'crime' claims about Culver City; Mayor says stats say otherwise. Locals also disagree with AG

What you can do:

Any additional victims or witnesses are urged to contact investigators at 310-253-6302 or submit anonymous tips via email to tips@culvercity.org.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Culver City Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyCulver City