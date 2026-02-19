2 arrested in shooting death of robbery suspect outside Westfield Culver City mall
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly robbery-related shooting at the Westfield Culver City mall last week.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the mall’s north parking lot at around 7:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.
At the scene, officers discovered 25-year-old Angel Torres suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to police, the incident was a robbery that escalated into a shooting. An investigation revealed Torres was one of four people involved in a confrontation in the parking lot before shots were fired.
Two guns were recovered by police at the scene.
Authorities arrested 27-year-old Kejaun Griggs on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.
A second suspect, 28-year-old Kelsi Ann Taplette, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact.
What we don't know:
The identity of the fourth person allegedly involved in the shooting has not been released; it is unclear if that person is facing charges.
Police believe there may be additional victims connected to the robbery that have not yet come forward.
What you can do:
Any additional victims or witnesses are urged to contact investigators at 310-253-6302 or submit anonymous tips via email to tips@culvercity.org.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Culver City Police Department.