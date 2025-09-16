System of a Down announces European tour in 2026

The Brief System of a Down announced a stadium tour for Summer 2026. For now, the tour includes seven stops in Europe. Earlier this year, the Southern California rockers added multiple tour dates due to high-demand.



Wake up!

Following the success of their stadium tour in select cities in North and South America this year, System of a Down will take their talents overseas in Summer 2026.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the "Toxicity" rockers announced a European tour.

See a full list of tour dates below:

June 29: Stockholm, Sweden

July 2: Paris, France

July 6: Milan, Italy

July 8: Berlin, Germany

July 10: Düsseldorf, Germany

July 13: London, UK

July 18: Warsaw, Poland

They will also be joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Acid Bath.

Presale tickets are available beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at noon local time and general on-sale tickets will become available on Friday, Sept. 19 at 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The backstory:

System of a Down is an Armenian-American heavy metal band that originated in Glendale, Calif in 1994. Seven years later, they had a breakout year following the release of their hits "Chop Suey!" and "Toxicity."

Musicians Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian, John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio) (Getty Images)

They have been nominated for four Grammy Awards and in 2004, they took home Best Hard Rock Performance for "B.Y.O.B."

