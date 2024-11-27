‘Sweet Alice’ Harris, 90, continues Watts tradition of Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

The Brief "Sweet Alice" Harris is a treasured member of the Watts community. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, she hosted a turkey and canned food giveaway for the 64th year. The 90-year-old said the event represents the best of Watts.



Beloved Watts resident and philanthropist Alice Harris, better known as "Sweet Alice," continued a treasured holiday tradition of helping families for the 64th year.

On Tuesday, she held her annual free turkey and canned food giveaway for those in underserved communities in the days before Thanksgiving.

During the food distribution event, volunteers also provided clothes for those in need and information on nutritional programs.

Harris continues to oversee the event to make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.

Last year, Harris said the event represents the best of Watts and doesn't require a police presence.

In September, a portion of a street in Watts was renamed after her, in honor of her years of service.

Harris was born in Gasden, Alabama on Dec. 29, 1933, and raised there. She moved to Detroit, where she operated her own beauty shop. She moved to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, seeking better opportunities and a brighter future for herself and her family, only to face numerous challenges and hardships as an African American woman in Watts amid poverty, gang violence and social neglect, according to McOsker, whose 15th district includes Watts.

City News Service contributed to this report.