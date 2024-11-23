Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt provides Thanksgiving meals to Lincoln Heights families

The Brief LA Lakers big man Jarred Vanderbilt provided Thanksgiving meals at the LA Boys & Girls Club in Lincoln Heights on Friday, Nov. 22. The 25-year-old defensive specialist said he enjoyed being hands-on and engaging with the students. The event came as he remains sidelined after having surgery on both of his feet during the offseason.



In the spirit of the season of giving, Los Angeles Lakers defensive specialist Jarred Vanderbilt made a tremendous impact on a group of kids and their families at the LA Boys & Girls Club in Lincoln Heights.

The Jarred Vanderbilt Foundation teamed up with the nonprofit organization to provide 100 turkeys and sides, in addition to some Lakers swagger on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old Houston native said he’s intentional about using his platform as a professional athlete for good.

"That was one of the promises I made to my people and my mom just to never forget where I came from and to just always give back to the communities that are in need," he said. "It’s always been super important to me to give back."

He added he wasn’t given an opportunity to interact with pro athletes as a child, and he embraces paying it forward.

"I think for kids to be able to see professional athletes in these settings…to be in the community and giving back and hands-on I think is super important to me," he said.

Vanderbilt went above and beyond the typical photo op for the event. Not only did he roll up his sleeves to help hand out the turkeys, but he also spent time touring the property, signing autographs, and engaging with students.

"It was amazing. It was just as fun for me as I’m sure it was for them. So, seeing them have a smile put a smile on my face and just being able to have that type of impact [makes me] super grateful for the opportunity."

Vanderbilt’s community event came as his rehabilitation process continues after having surgery on both his feet during the offseason.

Earlier this week, it was revealed his timetable to return may have been pushed back as it's going slower than expected, ESPN reported. While there have reportedly been no setbacks, he will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.