LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said.

A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about a domestic dispute. The mobile home park is located in the 300 block of W. Redondo Beach Boulevard, between Figueroa and Main streets.

LASD officials said the suspect shot another person and was then shot by a responding deputy.

The suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital. Authorities said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

