Suspected DUI driver killed in pursuit-crash in Pasadena

A suspected drunk driver was killed and five people were injured Sunday after a vehicle pursuit with the California Highway Patrol ended in a crash involving at least two other cars, authorities said.

The initial call at 12:06 a.m. Sunday was of a possible DUI driver on the northbound Pasadena (110) Freeway approaching Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena, the CHP reported.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 a.m. at Glenarm Street, where the freeway ends. Three vehicles were involved with five people injured in the crash, the Pasadena Fire Department reported.

Paramedics rushed three people to a hospital, the agency said. Their conditions were not immediately known.