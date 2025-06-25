VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver arrested after going the wrong way through IE car wash

A woman who authorities said was high on drugs was arrested and booked after driving her vehicle in the wrong direction at a car wash in the Inland Empire.

What we know:

Officials with the Upland Police Department posted a 30-second clip of the incident, showing a white van going the wrong way through a car wash.

The video later shows the suspect, whose face was blurred, appearing to act erratically as she communicated with officers.

What they're saying:

"On Sunday morning, a woman high on drugs decided it was time for a free car wash. She proceeded to drive through the car wash in the wrong direction, causing thousands in damage to the machinery," Upland PD explained in a Facebook post.

"The woman then started walking away from the scene, but was stopped and evaluated. She was ultimately booked for DUI, hit and run, and her vehicle towed."

