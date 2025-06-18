2 wild donkeys shot by arrows in Riverside County

article

The Brief Two wild donkeys in Moreno Valley have been found injured by arrows in separate incidents. Authorities are actively searching for the injured animals to provide veterinary care. The public is urged to provide any information that could help identify the suspect(s) responsible for these criminal acts.



Authorities are searching for two injured donkeys who were shot by arrows in the Inland Empire. The suspect or suspects responsible have not been caught.

What we know:

The Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station has confirmed two separate incidents in which wild donkeys were found injured by arrows.

Deputies are working closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to locate the injured donkeys and facilitate prompt veterinary care.

What we don't know:

The whereabouts of the injured donkeys are unknown.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Why you should care:

These incidents represent a serious act of animal cruelty within the community.

The safety and welfare of animals are a priority for local authorities, and the intentional harm of these wild donkeys is a criminal offense that will be pursued.

Community involvement is crucial in bringing those responsible to justice and preventing further harm to local wildlife.

What they're saying:

"These troubling acts are being taken very seriously," the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station said.

"We remind the public that harming a donkey—or any animal—is a criminal offense. The safety and welfare of animals in our community is a priority, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable."

What you can do:

Authorities are actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for these acts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at 951-776-1099 or the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.