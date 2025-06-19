Teen beaten, robbed in San Bernardino County; 12 suspects sought

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed in Apple Valley's Civic Center Park by a group of individuals. The victim's stolen debit card was later used at a local liquor store by a female juvenile and male juveniles. The identities of the suspects are currently unknown, and authorities are seeking public assistance.



A search is underway for 12 suspects in connection with the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in San Bernardino County.

What we know:

The incident happened on Saturday, May 13, just before 9 p.m., according to the Apple Valley Police Department.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was walking through Civic Center Park located at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley when he was approached by a large group - three girls and nine boys estimated to be between 16 and 25 years-old.

A girl in the group allegedly ripped the victim's necklace off and another person punched him on the right side of his head, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and continued to be repeatedly punched and kicked by the suspects, according to police.

The victim's wallet, which contained his debit card, was also stolen.

Police said the victim's stolen debit card was used around 30 minutes later to make three purchases at a liquor store.

Surveillance video showed a girl making the purchases with the allegedly stolen debit card.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects involved in the assault and robbery, as well as those who used the stolen debit card, have not yet been obtained by investigators.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not clear.

What's next:

Investigators are releasing photos from the surveillance video and are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspects involved in this incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Kevin Riberich at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.