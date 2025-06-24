Influencer and mother of 7, Gloria Zamora, shot and killed by ex-husband, family says

The Brief Social media fitness influencer Gloria Zamora was gunned down by her ex-husband while on a date in Fontana. The suspect was then shot and killed by an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy who witnessed the shooting.



Fitness influencer Gloria Zamora was apparently on a date when her ex-husband approached the two and opened fire, killing them both.

An off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy happened to witness the shooting and immediately jumped into action by firing his gun. The 45-year-old suspect was fatally struck, who Zamora's family identified as her ex, Tomas.

Shots fired at Inland Empire shopping center

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, June 21, at a shopping plaza on 15218 Summit Avenue in Fontana.

According to the Fontana Police Department, arriving officers located all three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Zamora and a 43-year-old man were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel. Meanwhile, the suspected gunman died at the scene, police said.

While the names of the victims and the suspect have not been confirmed by authorities, a GoFundMe was set up to help cover funeral expenses and identified the female shooting victim as Zamora. The GoFundMe, posted by her daughter, Jazlynne Zamora, read "My mom was senselessly taken from us, she was murdered by my step dad Tomas, in an act of unimaginable violence."

The LA Times reported the other man who died was on a date with Zamora. He was identified as Hector Garduno.

Zamora was a mother of seven and spoke publicly online about her divorce.

"My mom was more than just a mother — she was a light in her community. She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential. She always said, "Women can do anything they set their minds to," and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her. This tragedy has left our family devastated emotionally and financially," the GoFundMe said.