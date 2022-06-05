Suspected DUI driver crashes into Orange home

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a home, according to the Orange Police Department.

It happened Friday around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of E. Katella Avenue.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Orange PD

Police said the 55-year-old man from Villa Park was driving east on Katella in an F-250 when he sideswiped another vehicle, which caused his truck to lose the front passenger side-wheel. That resulted in the truck veering off the road and colliding into the front of the home.

Officials said the residents inside the home were not injured.

The home sustained major structural damage, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect was arrested for DUI and taken to a local hospital.

Traffic in the area was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation but all roads have since reopened.