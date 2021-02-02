Suspect leads authorities on hour-long chase across South LA

A suspect is leading authorities on a lengthy chase across South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an armed suspect a little after 7 p.m. The suspect, driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu, led authorities on a chase for more than an hour, looping across South Los Angeles.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

