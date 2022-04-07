Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker released from jail, LA County records show

One of the five people arrested in connection to the violent dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and the shooting of the pop superstar's dog walker has been released from custody.

According to Los Angeles County records, 19-year-old James Jackson was released from the county's custody on Wednesday, April 6. According to the county records, the reason for Jackson's release was listed under "DISMISSED" and the nature of the release was also described as "DISMISSED."

Back on February 24, 2021, Lady Gaga's dog walker, later identified as Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking Lady Gaga's three dogs in the Hollywood area. The suspects drove off from the scene with two of the pop star's dogs – Koji and Gustav. A third dog ran away from the scene but the police were able to safely find the dog that same night.

The shooting left Fischer hospitalized for weeks. Lady Gaga was in Rome at the time of the violent dognapping incident.

As for the other four suspects, two remain in Los Angeles County's custody and the other two were released on bond. Below is a breakdown of the five suspects' most recent jail records, according to the county's database:

James Jackson, 19, released (dismissed) April 6

Jaylin White, 20, still in custody

Lafayette Whaley, 28, still in custody

Harold White, 41, released on bond September 24, 2021

Jennifer McBride, 50, released on bond May 3, 2021

After the two French bulldogs were kidnaped in 2021, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the dogs. The woman who dropped off the dogs to LAPD, later identified as McBride, was identified as one of the suspects in the dognapping case, instead of being the hero in the case. LAPD said in 2021 that McBride had a relationship with Harold White, who was the father of 20-year-old Jaylin White.

LAPD revealed Jackson, Jaylin and Harold White and Whaley were all documented gang members.

It is unknown which role Jackson, Jaylin White, Whaley, Harold White and McBride played in the violent shooting-plus-dognapping case. It is also unknown who pulled the trigger in the Feb. 2021 Hollywood shooting of the dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

FOX 11 made calls to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office. Neither could be reached for comment. As of Thursday night, it is unknown what prompted Jackson's case to be dismissed and what led to the teen's release.

Jackson's next court date is scheduled for June 21, 2022.

