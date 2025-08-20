Suspect in killings of 'American Idol' exec, husband to undergo mental exam

The Brief Criminal proceedings for Raymond Boodarian, the man accused of killing an "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband, have been suspended. The judge halted the arraignment after questioning the 22-year-old defendant's mental competency. Boodarian is scheduled to appear in court on September 3 for mental competency proceedings.



A man accused of shooting and killing "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, had his criminal proceedings suspended after a judge questioned his mental competency.

The backstory:

The victims, Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in their Encino home on July 14 during a welfare check.

According to police, surveillance video suggests the suspect, Boodarian, entered the home through an unlocked door while the couple was away.

When Kaye and Deluca returned from the grocery store, they found the intruder inside, and a "violent struggle ensued." Officials said the couple was killed with their own gun.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'American Idol' supervisor Robin Kaye, husband killed in Encino home: Suspect in custody

Detectives suspect Boodarian had been in the house for about 30 minutes before the couple's return.

On July 10, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) initially responded to a report of someone jumping the fence at the home around 4 p.m., but found no signs of an intruder.

The LAPD has since stated that an investigation will be conducted into the initial police response.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the incident as a "senseless" killing that "has shaken a Valley community."

An "American Idol" representative confirmed the deaths, saying, "We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the ‘Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Encino double murder: Suspect charged in killing of 'American Idol' supervisor, husband

Former "Idol" executive producer Nigel Lythgoe told "The Hollywood Reporter" that "Robin was a joy to work with," while former executive producer Ken Warwick said she "always kept a cool head in a job that was difficult and manic."

What's next:

Due to the judge's declaration of a doubt about his mental competency, Boodarian's arraignment has been postponed.

He is scheduled to appear in a Hollywood courtroom on September 3 for mental competency proceedings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community calling for increased safety in Encino amid deaths of American Idol executive, her husband

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will later decide whether to seek the death penalty against him.

The LAPD is also conducting an internal investigation into why officers who responded to the initial call on July 10 did not detect the intruder.