Community calling for increased safety in Encino amid deaths of American Idol executive, her husband

The Brief A vigil was held in Encino for Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca, murdered in their home last month. The couple's murder has sparked fear and outrage over crime and safety in the San Fernando Valley. Residents demand increased action from city officials as burglaries continue despite heightened police patrols.



Dozens of people in Encino attended a vigil Sunday evening for a couple brutally murdered inside their home last month.

Sunday marked one month since "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were killed by a burglar at their house near White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

"It’s just been one of those things where I had to stop asking why," said Barry Pearlman, a family member.

A large crowd of people at Encino Park Sunday evening lit candles and reflected on Kaye and Deluca.

"The music community is reeling," said a close friend of the victims. "All of us, we just can’t believe what’s gone on. We’ve lost two beautiful, beautiful souls."

The couple’s murder has ignited a firestorm of fear and outrage across the San Fernando Valley over crime and safety concerns. Crowds of people have flooded town halls and joined Zoom meetings, demanding urgency from city officials.

While Los Angeles police have increased patrols in the area, residents say burglaries and break-ins continue.

"Since last month, burglaries were up 46 percent," said Roy Nwaisser, president of the Encino Neighborhood Council. "We don’t feel like they’re doing enough. Just, more needs to be done. We are still being targeted day after day. They need to protect us; that’s the city’s job."

Friends say Kaye and Deluca were pushing for safety up until their murders. Now, many are hoping their tragedy will cause change.

"We are demanding that the city take the kind of action that Robin was begging them to do," said Rob Glushon from the Encino Property Owners Association.