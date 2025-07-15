Double homicide in Encino under investigation
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation was underway in the San Fernando Valley after a man and a woman were found dead, Southern California authorities said.
What we know:
An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers conducted a welfare check at a home located near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Encino area around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14.
Arriving officers discovered a man and a woman suffering from possible gunshot wounds. They were declared dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
At this stage of the investigation, information about a possible suspect is not available and it's unclear when the two may have been shot. The names of the victims have not been released.
The Source: Information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.