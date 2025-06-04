Suspect fatally shot by LAPD officers in Harvard Heights

The Brief LAPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Harvard Heights Tuesday night. Officers were responding to a "shots fired" call when they encountered the suspect. Police recovered a handgun at the scene; no officers were injured in the incident.



A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Koreatown after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Around 10 p.m., officers from the LAPD’s Olympic Division were dispatched to a shots fired radio call at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Ardmore Avenue, near 11th Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a male suspect armed with a handgun.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly thereafter. The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the suspect to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect’s gun and spent shell casings were recovered at the shooting scene, according to LAPD investigators.

The suspect has only been described as a male adult at this time.

No LAPD officers or community members were injured during the incident.

The area near Ardmore Avenue and 11th Street is expected to remain closed during the investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is an ongoing incident where we still have to interview witnesses, the officers involved, and look at body-worn video and any surveillance video that's available to us," said LAPD Public Information Officer Bruce Borihanh.

What we don't know:

As of now, police have not released the suspect’s name or confirmed what led to the initial shooting.

While there were early reports that the suspect may have been under the influence during the confrontation, that information remains unconfirmed.