Developing

Man dies after shootout with LAPD in Wilmington

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
Wilmington
Suspect dies following shooting with LAPD officers

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Monday morning. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Quay Avenue and North Banning Boulevard near the Port of Long Beach around 3:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately released by the LAPD.