Suspect arrested for smash-and-grab robbery at Irvine jewelry store; 2 still on the run

One of three suspects accused of robbing an Irvine jewelry store of items worth nearly $1 million last July has been arrested, according to police.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Jaylon Amori Strickland in connection with the July 31, 2023 smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store on Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers use hammers, trashcans to steal $900K from Irvine jewelry store

Surveillance video released by police showed the three suspects all wearing black hooded sweatshirts, using hammers and trash cans to break display cases and steal ther jewelry inside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Irvine PD

Strickland has been booked into Orange County Jail on robbery charges, and authorities said they are "getting closer to identifying his two partners."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact ttruong@cityofirvine.org.