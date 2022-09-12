Man arrested in series of robberies across California

Los Angeles authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Oakland resident who is accused of multiple robberies across California and was wanted for a parole violation.

LAPD investigators said Eric Watt was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence, surveillance video and evidence that connected him to other crimes, including two robberies that that occurred along Melrose Avenue – one of which led to a shooting involving a police officer.

The LAPD noted a warrant has been out for his arrest since June 2021.

On Sept. 7, LAPD detectives and state investigators located Watts at a home in Martinez.

He was taken into custody without incident and a search warrant was conducted by the LAPD. He was transported back to Los Angeles and booked into jail.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed six counts of robbery against Watts for the crimes that occurred in Los Angeles.

Also in the investigation, Watts was identified as a suspect in multiple robberies in Northern California. Additional charges for those crimes are pending.

Officials provided an outline of Watt's crimes across Los Angeles as follows:

July 14: Two armed suspects went into a business in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue and demanded the victim's jewelry. There was a struggle among the three, but the suspects eventually got away with the victim's necklace and ring. When they were leaving the store, the suspects were confronted by authorities, resulting in a police shooting. A handgun dropped at the scene was recovered.

July 5: Two armed suspects went into a jewelry store in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue when they demanded the two victims hand over their belongings. The suspects took a watch, purse, and handbag with a total worth of $70,000 then drove away in a getaway car.

May 24: Two suspects went into a restaurant located at 8300 West 3rd Street and demanded the victim's money and jewelry. The suspects took a necklace and car keys and drove away in a white Lexus.

May 22: Two armed suspects approached the victim in a shopping center near the 5500 block of West Pico Boulevard after blocking him in when he was parking his car. The two suspects took his money and car keys worth around $500. The victim was able to run away and call for help.

May 21: Two armed suspects approached the victim at a gas station in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard. The victim handed over his watch, cell phone, and wallet. The suspects then went to the victim's car and took more belongings, police said. The estimated loss was over $31,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives Emily Delph and Angel Gomez at 213-486-6840. You can also remain anonymous by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.