Suspect arrested in connection to Granada Hills and Porter Ranch home burglaries

article

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to several residential burglaries in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch area, authorities said Saturday.

Bobby Bolton was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary. His bail was set at $1 million, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said that since January 2023, two to three suspects have entered the backyards of victims and forced their way into homes, while another suspect waited in a getaway vehicle. At times, there was a second vehicle that acted as a lookout, police said.

The thieves took property that included jewelry, purses, watches and money. Detectives' investigative leads connected Bolton to the crimes, police said.

"The presence of surveillance video was instrumental in piecing these crimes together and helped to solidify the criminal case filings for Bolton," the LAPD said. "We are releasing the suspect's photograph because we believe he is responsible for additional burglaries."