13-year-old sexually assaulted on walk home from school in Burbank; suspect arrested

A man was arrested last week, after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was walking home from school in Burbank.

Tyrone Del Mar, 42, was arrested on April 19. On Tuesday, he was charged with one count of lewd acts on a child under 14, a felony, and one count of child annoying, a misdemeanor.

Just before 4 p.m. on April 19, police said Del Mar walked up to a young girl walking home from school near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. That's when police said he made sexually inappropriate comments toward the girl before grabbing her on the butt under her shorts.

Officers were called out to the scene. They said the girl gave them the suspect's description and told them which way he went. Officers found Del Mar not far from the scene and arrested him.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210.