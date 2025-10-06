California man accused of attacking real estate agent arrested after police chase

article

A 32-year-old man was arrested and booked after he allegedly attacked a real estate agent and proceeded to lead authorities on a pursuit from Banning to Moreno Valley.

What we know:

On Thursday, Oct. 2, Banning Police officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Butterfly Way, located near N. 8th and Wilson streets.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from injuries.

The real estate agent informed officers that they had entered the home under the impression it would be vacant. Instead, investigators said the real estate agent was attacked before the suspect took off.

The victim was treated at the scene and was later taken to a trauma hospital with serious injuries.

Suspect leads authorities in a pursuit

During the investigation, officers were informed of a Hyundai Elantra that left the scene around the time of the reported attack. Officers then found a vehicle matching the description and attempted to pull over the driver.

The driver failed to yield and led officers in a pursuit through surface streets, the westbound side of the 10 Freeway, and the 60 Freeway. The pursuit then came to an end in Moreno Valley near Frederick Street and Atlantic Circle when a unit from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducted a PIT maneuver.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Daniel Moreno, a Corona resident. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Moreno was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, mayhem and felony evading.

What you can do:

Those with information that can help with the investigation are asked to contact Banning PD at 951-922-3170 in reference to case number 25-1839.