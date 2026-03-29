SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $10 million sold in California

For the second time this month, a SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $10 million was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website on Saturday night, the aforementioned ticket – worth $10 million – was sold at a 7-Eleven at 4193 Central Avenue in Fremont.

This comes as a drawing was held on Saturday. Below were the winning numbers for the $10 million prize.

4, 31, 33, 41, 43. Mega bonus: 25

The drawing for the now-reset $7 million jackpot will be held on Wednesday, April 1.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 7 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. SuperLotto Plus follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

This story was reported from Los Angeles

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