$82M SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Victorville; 5 tickets worth $13K also sold in SoCal

Talk about a night of big wins!

One lucky person is waking up a huge millionaire after matching all five numbers and the Mega drawn in Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot.

The single $82 million ticket was sold at Spring Valley Market located at 13295 Spring Valley pkwy, Suite A, in Victorville.

There were also five tickets matching 5 numbers and worth a not-too-shabby $13,324 each. The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Lakewood: Chevron, 11529 Carson Street

Newport Beach : Chevron, 1240 Bison

North Hills : Party Pantry Liquor, 16145 Parthemia Avenue

Northridge : ARCO/AMPM, 9454 Corbin Avenue

Riverside: ARCO/AMPM, 8970 Arlington Avenue

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33, and Mega 14.

The next drawing will be Wednesday with an estimated jackpot standing at $7 million.

SUGGESTED:

If you can't wait until then, Tuesday's drawing for Mega Millions is now an estimated $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $757.2 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18.

Good luck!