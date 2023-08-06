$82M SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Victorville; 5 tickets worth $13K also sold in SoCal
LOS ANGELES - Talk about a night of big wins!
One lucky person is waking up a huge millionaire after matching all five numbers and the Mega drawn in Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
The single $82 million ticket was sold at Spring Valley Market located at 13295 Spring Valley pkwy, Suite A, in Victorville.
There were also five tickets matching 5 numbers and worth a not-too-shabby $13,324 each. The tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Lakewood: Chevron, 11529 Carson Street
- Newport Beach: Chevron, 1240 Bison
- North Hills: Party Pantry Liquor, 16145 Parthemia Avenue
- Northridge: ARCO/AMPM, 9454 Corbin Avenue
- Riverside: ARCO/AMPM, 8970 Arlington Avenue
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33, and Mega 14.
The next drawing will be Wednesday with an estimated jackpot standing at $7 million.
If you can't wait until then, Tuesday's drawing for Mega Millions is now an estimated $1.5 billion, with a cash option of $757.2 million.
The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18.
Good luck!