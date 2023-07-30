2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $30K each sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, two people who purchased tickets in California came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, two tickets matching five of the six winning numbers were sold at the following locations and are worth $30,417 each!

Lomita (LA County): Jay's Donut, 2068 Pacific Coast Highway

Murrieta (Riverside County): 7-Eleven, 40210 Murrieta Hot Springs

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $81 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 24, 31, 32, 46, and the Mega number was 15.

If you're still looking to play, the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to a staggering $1.5 billion for Tuesday night's drawing.

Good luck!