Superintendent of Moreno Valley schools fired

The Moreno Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to fire its superintendent effective immediately.

Dr. Martinrex Kedziora has served as the superintendent since 2017.

"I would like to thank Dr. Kedziora for his years of service to the Moreno Valley Unified School District," said School Board President Susan Smith. "He has exhibited a real love for the students and families of our district. Occasionally there comes a time when institutions such as school districts need to make a change in direction. That time has come for us here at Moreno Valley. We know that everyone will continue to do their best to meet all of the needs of our students and families."

The board said due to "privacy and confidentiality laws" it can not disclose details on Dr. Kedziora's termination.

The decision, however, comes one week after the district agreed to pay a $27 million settlement to the family of Diego Stolz, who was beaten to death by other students in 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Diego was the frequent target of bullying and the school district failed to protect him. This is now the largest bullying settlement in U.S. history.

As the search for a new superintendent begins, the board has appointed Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Robert Verdi as interim superintendent of schools.