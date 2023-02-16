Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens Friday

Super Nintendo World is just a day away from its grand opening celebration to the public on Friday, Feb.17.

On Wednesday, Universal Studios Hollywood rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the big day ahead with some special appearances by Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

A general view of atmosphere at Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

"The opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD represents one of the most exciting times in the history of Universal Studios Hollywood and is truly emblematic of the extraordinary entertainment experiences we create within our theme park portfolio," said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO, Universal Parks & Resorts. "Collaborating with Nintendo and the creative genius of Shigeru Miyamoto to bring their gaming world to life as part of an entirely new theme park entertainment genre has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to sharing this innovative land and groundbreaking ride with our guests."

RELATED: Get a sneak peek into Super Nintendo World, opening Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The new themed land located within an expended area of Universal Studios Hollywood features the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge ride, as well as other interactive activities for the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom.

Once you pass through the iconic green pipe, your journey begins as you step foot inside Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

Here's a closer look at some of the attractions at Super Nintendo World:

"Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge": This all-new, technologically advanced ride, inspired by the popular Mario Kart™ video game series, seamlessly fuses cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track. Set against a multi-sensory backdrop of color, sound and movement, guests will be seated in stadium-style, four-seat vehicles as they navigate familiar courses through the creative use and integration of head mounted AR goggles. This unique feature is a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.

Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Signature Ride, "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge," Opening in Early 2023

The premise of "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge" is simple but equally inspiring and challenging, appealing to guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience. As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting digital coins to defeat Team Bowser and win. "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge" raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing and repeatable ride with a variety of outcomes.

Mount Beanpole: This towering landmark sits at the heart of the land and also serves as the entry queue for "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge."

A general view of atmosphere at Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Bowser’s Castle: Adorned with a breathtaking sculpture of a large and powerful Bowser, this structure serves as a key centerpiece of the land, home to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s signature ride, "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge." As guests navigate the corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies of the ominous castle towards the ride, they will learn more about Bowser’s calculated plans to defeat Team Mario for the coveted Golden Cup.

Interactive Gameplay: Within the land, guests can enjoy many interactive areas, including punching ? Blocks to collect digital coins. They will discover a new dimension of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD via the interactive binoculars positioned within the land, employing augmented reality technology. Guests can also collect keys after winning the Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic – collecting at least three keys will ultimately allow access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.

A general view of atmosphere at Super Nintendo World's Grand Opening Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Toadstool Cafe™: The land’s signature restaurant Toadstool Café will serve a delicious menu perfected by Chef Toad where he greets guests upon entry. Menu items prepared fresh daily include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

1-UP Factory: What better way to commemorate a visit to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD than to visit the 1-UP Factory retail shop to purchase collectable memorabilia. The 1-UP Factory offers an extensive selection of merchandise from Mario and Luigi themed apparel to iconic character hats and an array of plush characters, including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and Bowser.

For more information on Super Nintendo World and tickets, tap or click here.