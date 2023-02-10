Get a sneak peek into Super Nintendo World, opening Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood

The long anticipated wait is almost over… Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open to the public on February 17.

Travel down a warp pipe and into the Mushroom Kingdom to meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and the entire Mario Bros. gang.

Super Nintendo World is an interactive themed land that allows visitors to play mini-games and collect digital coins. The land has several animatronics like Thwomp Traps, Super Mushrooms, and coin boxes. Visitors can also explore Princess Peach's castle, Bowser's castle, and Bowser Jr.'s castle.

The land features one café, one ride, and several interactive activities.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Los Angeles, CA - January 12: People play on top of the large mushrooms for the tech rehearsals at Super Nintendo World on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

Visitors can purchase a Power-Up Band and collect digital coins and keys around the land to complete challenges and defeat Bowser Jr.

In the main attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, visitors walk through Bowser's castle then sit on a four-person go-kart like ride and wear special virtual googles to battle Team Bowser on some of Mario Kart's iconic courses. Riders can collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup challenge.

In another attraction, visitors work to defeat Bowser Jr. by throwing bombs, collecting stars and fire flowers.

In addition to the new land at Universal Studios, the ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is set to be released in theaters April 7.