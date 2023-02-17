Deadly crash shuts down 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Authorites said two people were killed Friday morning in a crash on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.

California Highway Patrol officials said the crash was reported around 5 a.m.

A SigAlert has been issued until further notice and drivers are being rerouted as officials conduct the investigation.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed traffic was backed up to the 210 Freeway. Laurel Canyon Boulevard was also seeing heavy traffic as commuters sought alternative routes.

No further information was immediately available.

