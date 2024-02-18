Substitute teacher in West Covina removed after allegedly watching 'inappropriate material' in class

article

A substitute teacher at Cameron Elementary School in West Covina was removed from a classroom after allegedly viewing inappropriate material on a cell phone during class, district officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday, according to Superintendent Emy Flores of the West Covina Unified School District, who said school officials were working with the West Covina Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Child Protective Services to investigate the matter.

Flores said a parent called the school at about noon Friday reporting that his son was crying. Cameron Principal Sylvia Fullerton went to the child's class and discovered several students crying, Flores said.

"Ms. Fullerton took over the class and directed the substitute teacher to leave the classroom," Flores said in a statement, adding that Fullerton later met with the substitute teacher and removed him from the school.

The teacher was not identified, and no arrests were immediately reported. West Covina Police Chief Richard Bell said Sunday that the department was conducting a thorough investigation and would provide updates as they become available.

District officials said parents of all the pupils in the class were notified.

The school will be closed Monday for Presidents Day.