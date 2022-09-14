Substitute teacher in Riverside County arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing girl

article

A former substitute teacher in Riverside County has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a girl, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The suspect, 25-year-old Morgan Leigh Martin of Riverside, was arrested last Thursday and is being held on $120,000 bail.

Police said they began an investigation into Morgan after the victim came forward claiming she had been victimized by Martin from 2019 to 2020 when she was underaged. It's unclear if the victim was a student of Martin's.

According to authorities, Martin was a substitute teacher in the Riverside and High Desert areas for the past several years.

It is not known at this time if there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cory Camp at (951) 353-7950 or CLCamp@RiversideCA.gov. You can also email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.