Cara Delevingne's LA home goes up in flames

A fire damaged a two-story home in Studio City allegedly belonging to model and actress Cara Delevigne. The fire caused the roof to collapse, injuring a firefighter and one other person Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3000 block of N. Oakdell Lane, east of Fryman Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters arrived to find a 6,650-square-foot two-story home built in 1971, with heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire," said LAFD officials in a statement.

TOPSHOT - US model/actress Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found the flames that began in the rear of the residence had since spread to the attic.

"The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior," LAFD said. "Ultimately, it took 94 firefighters 2 hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames. One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation."

SUGGESTED:

All other residents have been evacuated, officials said. Fire crews confirmed that the flames were officially contained by 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Further details on the damage have not yet been released.

Arson investigators are examining the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Delevigne was allegedly out of town at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 11 for the latest.