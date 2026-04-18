6 injured in Panorama City crash
LOS ANGELES - A multi-vehicle collision in Panorama City left six people injured Friday night and sent three to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 14600 block of Plummer Street, near Van Nuys Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. upon receiving reports of a crash.
According to the LAFD, the incident involved two vehicles and two pedestrians who were struck during the event.
A 28-year-old man from a white vehicle and both pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital in "at least serious condition," officials said.
Three additional individuals from the second vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The specific names of the victims have not yet been released by authorities.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
What's next:
The Los Angeles Police Department is currently leading the investigation into the cause of the collision.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department.