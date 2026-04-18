6 injured in Panorama City crash

The Brief Six people were injured, including two pedestrians, following a violent two-vehicle collision in Panorama City on Friday night. Three victims, including a 28-year-old man and both pedestrians, remain in at least serious condition at a local hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash near Van Nuys Boulevard.



A multi-vehicle collision in Panorama City left six people injured Friday night and sent three to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 14600 block of Plummer Street, near Van Nuys Boulevard, just before 8 p.m. upon receiving reports of a crash.

According to the LAFD, the incident involved two vehicles and two pedestrians who were struck during the event.

A 28-year-old man from a white vehicle and both pedestrians were transported to a nearby hospital in "at least serious condition," officials said.

Three additional individuals from the second vehicle involved sustained minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The specific names of the victims have not yet been released by authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What's next:

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently leading the investigation into the cause of the collision.